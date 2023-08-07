Analysts Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) PT at $47.14

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TX. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ternium by 29.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

NYSE TX opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

