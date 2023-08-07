Ergo (ERG) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. Ergo has a market cap of $81.77 million and $278,955.80 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,030.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00285505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.49 or 0.00828380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00547030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00061537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00124799 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,254,565 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

