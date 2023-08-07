Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $8.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Insider Activity at Big Lots

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Big Lots Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 64,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 202,356 shares during the period.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.