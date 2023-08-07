TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354,205 shares of company stock valued at $222,456,874. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,357,000 after purchasing an additional 703,875 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

