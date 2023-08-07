UniBot (UNIBOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $141.74 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. UniBot has a market cap of $141.74 million and $10.48 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One UniBot token can now be bought for about $141.74 or 0.00488249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 138.77733852 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,860,937.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

