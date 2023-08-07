Sourceless (STR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $101.98

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $378.26 million and $101.98 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017419 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00014078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,041.68 or 1.00037549 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01801516 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $101.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.