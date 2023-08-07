Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.53 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $8,891.50 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,030.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00285505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.49 or 0.00828380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00547030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00061537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00124799 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,189,048 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.