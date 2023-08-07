Orbit Chain Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $41.86 million and $234,276.68 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,962,104 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

