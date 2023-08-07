G999 One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,824.04 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,824.04 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000684 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

