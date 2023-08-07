Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.84 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84, Briefing.com reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $176.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $116.86 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

