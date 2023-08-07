Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Definity Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.55.

Definity Financial Stock Up 11.5 %

DFY stock opened at C$36.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$40.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.72. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$907.50 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.2191693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

