AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.54% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AES Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,753,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,415,000 after purchasing an additional 283,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AES by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,877,000 after buying an additional 230,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AES by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,449,000 after buying an additional 7,876,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

