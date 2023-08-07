eHealth (EHTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. eHealth has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

In other eHealth news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 10,264 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $65,381.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,331.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 17,764 shares of company stock valued at $119,262 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in eHealth by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

