Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.50-$2.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.50-$2.65 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 157,080 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 56,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

