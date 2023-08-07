GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 65.04%. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 253,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.