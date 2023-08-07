Hostess Brands (TWNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Hostess Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.08-$1.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.08 to $1.13 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

