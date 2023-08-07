Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64.

Several brokerages have commented on LGND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,690,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,812,000 after buying an additional 48,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

