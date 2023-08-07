FOX (FOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

