Standard BioTools (LAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Standard BioTools has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:LAB opened at $2.54 on Monday. Standard BioTools has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

In other Standard BioTools news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 43,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,552.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,552.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 43,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,552.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,552.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eli Casdin acquired 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $472,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $472,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,093,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,052. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Standard BioTools by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 536,341 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Standard BioTools in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

