Gatos Silver (GATO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Gatos Silver Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GATO opened at $4.88 on Monday. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

