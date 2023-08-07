Gatos Silver (GATO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
Gatos Silver Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:GATO opened at $4.88 on Monday. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gatos Silver Company Profile
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gatos Silver
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is Growth Priced into Amgen Stock after Earnings Beat?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.