Global-e Online (GLBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global-e Online to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global-e Online Price Performance
Shares of GLBE opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.29. Global-e Online has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
