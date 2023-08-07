LivePerson (LPSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LivePerson Price Performance
Shares of LPSN opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.
LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
