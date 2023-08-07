LivePerson (LPSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,157.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $101,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,157.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,414 shares of company stock valued at $154,939 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.