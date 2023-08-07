LegalZoom.com (LZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several brokerages have commented on LZ. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 176,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.