TD Securities Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$51.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPX. Scotiabank cut their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.18.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$40.18 on Thursday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$39.30 and a one year high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.26. The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

About Capital Power

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.85%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

