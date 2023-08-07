Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CFO Sells $193,536.00 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) CFO Chad W. Allen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $193,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,591.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NOG opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

