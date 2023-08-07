Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Nerissa Kreher Sells 10,348 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $157,186.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $97,537.72.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $473.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

