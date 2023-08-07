Valerie A. Peters Sells 4,124 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $64.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Olin by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Olin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Olin by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

