Quantum (QMCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Quantum to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Stock Performance

QMCO stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Quantum

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $170,015.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 200,848 shares of company stock worth $214,907 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QMCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

About Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.