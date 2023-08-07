European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Stock Rating Lowered by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Desjardins cut shares of European Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.
European Commercial REIT Price Performance
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.72). The business had revenue of C$33.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.12 million.
European Commercial REIT Increases Dividend
