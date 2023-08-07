European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.95.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$3.88. The company has a market cap of C$248.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.