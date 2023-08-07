Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.98 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

SNCR opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNCR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 667.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

