ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 86.31%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 1,708.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

