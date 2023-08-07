ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 86.31%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million.
ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 0.2 %
ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.
