AerSale (ASLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect AerSale to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. AerSale has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). AerSale had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $14.43 on Monday. AerSale has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $739.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASLE. TheStreet lowered AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,547,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of AerSale by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 409,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AerSale by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 376,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 55.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 327,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AerSale by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 217,989 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

