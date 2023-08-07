Olaplex (OLPX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Olaplex to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Olaplex has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Olaplex Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OLPX opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.68.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
