Olaplex (OLPX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Olaplex to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Olaplex has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OLPX opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.68.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 538,084 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 142.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $18,806,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Olaplex by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 1,074,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.