Iteris (ITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Iteris has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Iteris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Price Performance

ITI opened at $4.27 on Monday. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

ITI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

About Iteris

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.