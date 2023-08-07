Personalis (PSNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $2.02 on Monday. Personalis has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Get Personalis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the first quarter worth about $2,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 727.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 656,235 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 462,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 304,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 263,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.