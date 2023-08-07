Hyliion (HYLN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,470.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Price Performance

HYLN opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hyliion from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Hyliion from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyliion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 28.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Stories

