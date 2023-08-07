EnPro Industries (NPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

EnPro Industries stock opened at $136.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.50. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $144.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

