Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.80 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $55.00.

In related news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $36,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,916.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

