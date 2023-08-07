Open Lending (LPRO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Open Lending has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $10.20 on Monday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 16.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

LPRO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,529,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,357,555.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,529,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,357,555.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,686.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,111. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after purchasing an additional 603,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Open Lending by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,297,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after buying an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

