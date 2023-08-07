PCTEL (PCTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 5.77%.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCTI. TheStreet raised shares of PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PCTEL by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 60,315.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in PCTEL by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,628,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

