Finance Of America Companies (FOA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Finance Of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million.

Shares of NYSE:FOA opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

