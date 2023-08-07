The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $83.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BPMC. SVB Securities downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.76.

BPMC opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 133.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

