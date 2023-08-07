American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $42.83 on Thursday. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.98.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 241,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

