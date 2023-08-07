Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PK opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $24,904,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $22,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after buying an additional 1,729,984 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

