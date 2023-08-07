Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.53. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Vipshop by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 144,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.