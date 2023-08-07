UGI (NYSE:UGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UGI. Barclays decreased their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $24.43 on Thursday. UGI has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

UGI Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in UGI by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

