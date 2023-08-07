Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.45.
Superior Plus Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of SPB opened at C$9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.32. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96.
Superior Plus Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -112.50%.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
