Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.45.

Shares of SPB opened at C$9.87 on Friday.

Shares of SPB opened at C$9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.32. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.4982152 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -112.50%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Featured Articles

