StockNews.com Downgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 279,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

