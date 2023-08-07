National Bankshares Lowers Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) to Underperform

National Bankshares lowered shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.90.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOT.UN. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$1.48 and a one year high of C$4.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

